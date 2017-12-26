The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without forward Cam Atkinson and center Alexander Wennberg for the next four to six weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Atkinson is sidelined with a broken right foot, while Wennberg has a back injury.

Atkinson suffered his injury on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers when he blocked a shot from Seth Jones. Wennberg was injured on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Cam Atkinson (13) and Alex Wennberg will both miss the next four to six weeks. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Blue Jackets were already down a center, as Brandon Dubinsky has been out with an orbital bone fractured suffered during a fight against the Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian earlier this month.

Atkinson, 28, has six goals and seven assists this season in 32 games. He signed a seven-year, $41.125 million extension last month after setting career bests with 35 goals and 27 assists during the 2016-17 season.

Wennberg, 23, has four goals and 12 assists this season in 30 games this season for the Blue Jackets, who are tied for second place with the Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division with 46 points.