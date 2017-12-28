Ottawa Senators defenseman Fredrik Claesson has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of Boston Bruins forward Noel Acciari during Wednesday night's game.

Claesson was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the check in the opening period of Boston's 5-1 victory.

Acciari, who was knocked to the ice on the check, was able to return to the game.

Bruins forward Tim Schaller went after Claesson immediately after the hit and, while both received five-minute fighting majors, Schaller also earned a two-minute instigating penalty.