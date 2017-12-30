Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau left the bench with 5:44 left in Minnesota's 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night, bleeding after taking a puck to the head.

Assistant coach John Anderson took control for the remainder of the game, and the team said afterward that Boudreau was OK.

Boudreau gave two thumbs up in a tweet from the Wild.

Good news #mnwild fans, Bruce Boudreau is a warrior and OK after taking a puck to the head. 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/0QrJhErRna — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 30, 2017

Boudreau, 62, told reporters after the game that he thinks it's the first time he's been hit by a puck during a game.

"Oh, I'm fine," Boudreau said. "I was watching the game, so I don't know how many (stitches) they put in."