The Tampa Bay Lightning expect to call up a goalie to fill in for backup Peter Budaj, who suffered an apparent left leg injury in Friday night's 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Lightning, who lead the league at 27-8-2, don't have any other goalies on the roster behind Andrei Vasilevskiy and Budaj.

Budaj left midway through the third period with what appeared to be a left leg injury after a collision near the net. He had made 29 saves over 50 minutes for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy replaced him and turned aside four shots.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the team probably will call up a goalie to fill in for Budaj but provided no further details on the injury.