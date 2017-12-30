Calgary Flames right winger Michael Frolik is considered "week-to-week" after he suffered a fractured jaw from a puck, according to coach Glen Gulutzan.

Frolik was injured when he was hit in the face by a shot from San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns in the second period Thursday. Along with suffering the broken jaw, the 29-year-old Frolik also had some teeth knocked out.

"Fro is going to be week-to-week, here," Gulutzan told reporters before Friday's 2-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. "That's a big hole for us."

Jaromir Jagr was pushed up to the second line for Friday's game. Gulutzan said he is counting on Frolik's teammates to step up in his absence.