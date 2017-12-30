        <
        >

          Flames RW Michael Frolik suffers fractured jaw, considered week-to-week

          3:48 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Calgary Flames right winger Michael Frolik is considered "week-to-week" after he suffered a fractured jaw from a puck, according to coach Glen Gulutzan.

          Frolik was injured when he was hit in the face by a shot from San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns in the second period Thursday. Along with suffering the broken jaw, the 29-year-old Frolik also had some teeth knocked out.

          "Fro is going to be week-to-week, here," Gulutzan told reporters before Friday's 2-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. "That's a big hole for us."

          Jaromir Jagr was pushed up to the second line for Friday's game. Gulutzan said he is counting on Frolik's teammates to step up in his absence.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.