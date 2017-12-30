        <
          Flames receive defenseman Dalton Prout from Devils for goalie Eddie Lack

          7:03 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CALGARY, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames acquired defenseman Dalton Prout from the New Jersey Devils on Saturday in exchange for goalie Eddie Lack.

          Prout has played 242 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Devils. He has appeared in four games with the Devils this season, accumulating 13 penalty minutes.

          Prout will report to Calgary's American Hockey League team in Stockton, California.

          Lack was 1-2-0 with a 5.29 goals-against average in four games for the Flames this season. He's 55-53-18 with a 2.60 GAA in 140 NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes and Flames.

