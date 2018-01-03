The Nashville Predators will be without leading scorer Filip Forsberg for four to six weeks with what the team is calling an upper-body injury that he suffered against the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Forsberg has missed the Predators' past two games -- the first games he's missed since 2014 -- after he was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

He has 15 goals and 19 assists in 37 games, the highest points-per-game average of his career, while anchoring the team's top line with Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson.

The high-scoring Swede played in all 82 regular-season games for Nashville the past three seasons and all 42 postseason games in that time frame.

Information from ESPN's Greg Wyshynski and The Associated Press was used in this report.