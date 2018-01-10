Nino Niederreiter continues to be plagued by injuries this season, as the Minnesota Wild winger will miss a week with a lower-body injury, the team said Tuesday.

Niederreiter, who returned to the lineup last Thursday after missing five games with an ankle injury, left Monday's practice. He also missed three weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain on Oct. 12.

"He's a good player. I think he must've played on adrenaline Friday and Saturday," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters. "He will miss the rest of this week. And hopefully by the end of the bye week, he can come back and play."

He has 13 goals and six assists this season, after scoring a career-high 57 points last season.