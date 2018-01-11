NHL TV analyst Pierre McGuire underwent surgery for prostate cancer but expects to be ready for NBC's coverage of the Olympics.

Broadcaster Mike "Doc" Emrick, who is also a prostate cancer survivor, made the announcement during the "Wednesday Night Rivalry" game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild.

McGuire, 56, told USA Today that the cancer was discovered after he had an irregular PSA screening during his annual physical.

"If I wouldn't have had a physical, I would have kept going, and I never would have known, because nothing was bothering me," he told USA Today.

McGuire told the newspaper that he has stage 1 cancer and will not need chemotherapy. Since the Jan. 4 surgery, he's back to doing some work on radio, but he has not been cleared to travel for NBC games. The Olympics start next month.

McGuire has taken advice from Emrick and fellow NBC analyst Ed Olczyk, who is currently battling colon cancer.

"I'm so grateful to the NBC hockey family," McGuire told USA Today. "NBC [people] have been phenomenal."

McGuire played college hockey before getting into coaching. He served as an assistant in the NHL and was head coach of the Hartford Whalers for part of the 1993-94 season. He also worked as a scout before getting into broadcasting. He's been full-time at NBC since 2011.