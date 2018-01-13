        <
          Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov out with lower-body injury

          9:48 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov will miss at least two weeks with a lower-body injury, coach Jared Bednar said Friday.

          "He's not ready," Bednar told reporters. "The goal is to get him back on the ice before the All-Star break. ... The plan is to be cautious with him, and then turn him loose for the second half."

          Varlamov, who is 13-9-2 with a 2.87 goals-against average this season, last played Jan. 2 against Winnipeg, leaving the game early after feeling soreness while making a move in net.

          He was limited to 24 games last season due to a nagging groin injury that he attempted to remedy through hip surgery.

          Jonathan Bernier will continue to be the team's No. 1 goalie, while Andrew Hammond will serve as the backup since being recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League.

