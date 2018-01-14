Canadiens center Phillip Danault is hit in the helmet with a puck and has to be carted off. He was taken to the hospital and is alert. (0:25)

MONTREAL -- Canadiens center Phillip Danault was stretchered off the ice after he was hit in the head by a slap shot from Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara.

Danault went down with 1:37 left in the second period Saturday night. Chara, who has one of the hardest shots in the NHL, looked on in concern as trainers attended to Danault.

According to the CBC broadcast, the shot from Chara registered at 123.2 kilometers per hour, which converts to 76.5 mph.

Danault was moving and speaking to medical staff before he left the ice, receiving an ovation from the Bell Centre crowd. The team said he was taken to a hospital with a head injury for further examination.

After the game, Montreal coach Claude Julien said Danault is expected to remain in the hospital overnight and will be re-evaluated Sunday.

Chara and other players from both teams gathered around Danault while he was down. As Danault was leaving the ice, Chara went over and said something to him.

"I wanted to make sure he was OK," Chara said. "He was talking to me and responding so that made me feel better that he's OK and he's not in a condition where he's not responding. So I was glad that he was doing OK."

Both teams headed to the locker room after Danault got hurt, and the rest of the second period was played after intermission.

