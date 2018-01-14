The Anaheim Ducks claimed forward J.T. Brown off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Brown became the the only NHL player to protest during the national anthem on Oct. 7 in the Lightning's game against the Florida Panthers; he raised his right fist during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Later that month he said he received death threats for the gesture in an announcement posted Oct. 18 in which he said he would no longer raise his first during the national anthem. He thanked the Lightning for their support in that statement and said he wasn't done as an activist.

Sunday, Brown tweeted his thanks to the organization and to the team's fans, while expressing excitement on joining the Ducks.

Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman said Saturday that Brown was placed on waivers to create roster flexibility.

In 24 games this season he has one goal and three assists. He has 19 goals and 42 assists in 286 career games, all with the Lightning.