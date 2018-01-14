The Calgary Flames placed forward Jaromir Jagr on injured reserve Sunday with a lower-body injury.

The move was made retroactive to Dec. 31, the date of the last game in which he appeared.

Forward Ryan Lomberg was recalled from AHL Stockton in a corresponding move.

The 45-year-old Jagr, in his first season with the Flames, has missed Calgary's past five games with the injury.

This is his second trip to injured reserve this season. He has one goal and six assists this season, playing in just 22 of the Flames' 44 games. His future in Calgary has been the subject of much speculation.

The 23-season veteran is a 10-time All-Star and five-time Art Ross Trophy-winner for leading the NHL in points.