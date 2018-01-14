Anaheim Ducks forward Andrew Cogliano was suspended two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday, ending the fourth-longest consecutive games played streak in NHL history.

Cogliano had the longest active consecutive games played streak in the NHL at 830. He was 54 games behind Steve Larmer for the third-longest streak ever. Former Montreal Canadiens center Doug Jarvis has the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964, between Oct. 1975 through his retirement in 1987.

Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle now has the NHL's longest active consecutive games streak, at 676 straight games.

Cogliano was suspended for an interference penalty against Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe on Saturday night, during a 4-2 Anaheim victory. At 3:37 of the first period, he delivered a late hit to the head of Kempe a full second after he had released the puck. "In addition to the lateness of the hit, what elevates this check to merit supplemental discipline is the substantial head contact and the significant force," said the NHL in its suspension explanation video.

It was the first suspension of Cogliano's NHL career -- a career that saw him play every regular-season game from his debut in 2007 through Saturday night's game, during stints with the Edmonton Oilers and the Ducks. Cogliano will forfeit $32,258.06 to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund. He has five goals and 13 assists in 44 games for the Ducks this season.