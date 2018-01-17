        <
        >

          Matt Murray out indefinitely after death of father

          1:34 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray is out indefinitely after the death of his father, the team announced Wednesday.

          Murray, 23, returned home to Thunder Bay, Ontario, on Friday to attend to what was called a personal matter. He returned to the team Tuesday ahead of road games against the Ducks and Kings.

          Murray is 15-12-1 in 31 games this season with a .903 save percentage and 2.93 goals-against average. He has won Stanley Cups in his first two seasons in the league.

          Tristan Jarry, 22, takes over for Murray, as he did earlier this season when the starter missed time due to a lower-body injury. Jarry is 9-3-2 with a .923 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average.

