Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray is out indefinitely after the death of his father, the team announced Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins offer our deepest condolences to Matt Murray and his family on the passing of Matt's father, James Murray, yesterday in Ontario.



Matt is returning home from the west coast and will miss an indefinite period of time to be with his family. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 17, 2018

Murray, 23, returned home to Thunder Bay, Ontario, on Friday to attend to what was called a personal matter. He returned to the team Tuesday ahead of road games against the Ducks and Kings.

Murray is 15-12-1 in 31 games this season with a .903 save percentage and 2.93 goals-against average. He has won Stanley Cups in his first two seasons in the league.

Tristan Jarry, 22, takes over for Murray, as he did earlier this season when the starter missed time due to a lower-body injury. Jarry is 9-3-2 with a .923 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average.