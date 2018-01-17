Like you, we're fantasy hockey freaks. So for this week's Power Rankings, we decided to honor some of the statistical stars and fantasy standouts for each of the NHL's 31 teams.

How we rank: We use a panel of voters, and these rankings reflect which teams voters think would win head-to-head matchups. Higher-ranked teams are favored over lower-ranked teams. A run of wins doesn't guarantee a jump, and a couple of losses don't guarantee a fall.

Record: 31-10-3

Week 14 Ranking: No. 2

Tyler Johnson has four goals and two assists during the past 14 games, 16 goals and 19 assists on the season -- and, best of all, has center- and right-wing eligibility.

Record: 29-11-3

Week 14 Ranking: No. 1

Jonathan Marchessault was ranked in the 200s before the season. After 16 goals and 25 assists, he's now a top-30 forward with center- and right-wing eligibility. ESPN On Ice Greg Wyshynski and Emily Kaplan cover trade requests as well as the philosophy behind them, the Andrew Cogliano situation, Kid Rock getting picked to perform at the NHL All-Star Game and much more. Plus, NBC Sports Boston's Joe Haggerty on the Bruins' youth movement and Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere on why he's annoyed with criticisms of his playing style. Listen »

Record: 26-11-6

Week 14 Ranking: No. 6

P.K. Subban has 11 points in the past month, with six of them coming on the power play. He's fifth in points (33) among defensemen this season.

Record: 28-14-3

Week 14 Ranking: No. 5

Look, say what you will about penalty minutes as fantasy fodder, but Tom Wilson has 93 of them, to lead the NHL. He also has 18 points.

Record: 25-10-8

Week 14 Ranking: No. 7

Patrice Bergeron in the past 30 days: Nine goals, four assists and more shots on goal (47) than any other Bruin.

Record: 26-13-7

Week 14 Ranking: No. 3

How great is Blake Wheeler? He has six goals and eight assists in the past 30 days, and is doing much of it without Mark Scheifele.

Record: 27-17-3

Week 14 Ranking: No. 8

Paul Stastny may not be everyone's choice for a fantasy center, but in the past 30 days the guy has three goals and seven assists, which is not too shabby.

Record: 24-15-5

Week 14 Ranking: No. 4

Dustin Brown has 15 goals and 108 shots to go along with that wonderful left- and right-wing eligibility.

Record: 24-19-3

Week 14 Ranking: No. 16

The Penguins have made quite a jump lately. One reason why: Evgeni Malkin, who has six goals and three assists in the past 14 days.

Record: 25-16-4

Week 14 Ranking: No. 23

The Flames are another big jumper -- and why not, when Mike Smith has five wins and a .946 save percentage in the past two weeks?

Record: 24-17-5

Week 14 Ranking: No. 18

Our voters dig the Wild, and fantasy owners have dug Mikael Granlund in the past month, when he had six goals and nine assists for a plus-5. Oh, and he has that wonderful center- and right-wing eligibility.

Record: 24-16-3

Week 14 Ranking: No. 19

Erik Johnson is only owned in about half of leagues, which is a shame: Five points, a plus-7 and 17 penalty minutes in the past month is one of the more impressive stat lines for a defenseman.

Record: 23-12-8

Week 14 Ranking: No. 11

The Devils' recent stumble aside, there's no slowing Taylor Hall. He had three goals and five assists in the past 14 days, with a team-best 27 shots on goal.

Record: 25-17-4

Week 14 Ranking: No. 9

While fans panic about recent results, defenseman Morgan Rielly has put together a nice 30 days: one goal and nine assists, with four of those points on the power play. His 36 shots were second on the team during that stretch.

Record: 26-17-3

Week 14 Ranking: No. 10

Record: 25-18-3

Week 14 Ranking: No. 12

The Jackets have stumbled lately, but Seth Jones continues his stellar season, with eight goals and 22 assists overall.

Record: 22-17-6

Week 14 Ranking: No. 13

Our voters were high on the 'Hawks, as Jonathan Toews posted four goals and three assists in the past 14 days. That included 23 shots, second most on the team.

Record: 24-13-6

Week 14 Ranking: No. 15

Brent Burns is heating up, with one goal and seven assists in the past 14 days, on 33 shots. He is owned in 100 percent of fantasy leagues.

Record: 23-19-4

Week 14 Ranking: No. 22

Mathew Barzal gets all the headlines (and rightfully so), but hopefully some fantasy owners have hopped on the Jordan Eberle train. In the past 30 days, Barzal's winger has one goal and 12 assists along with nine PIMs. (And in some leagues, he has center eligibility, which is nutty.)

Record: 23-17-5

Week 14 Ranking: No. 14

Rumors of Rick Nash's demise have been sort of exaggerated! Nash has two goals and an assist in his past three games, and leads the Rangers in shots on goal (21) over the past 14 days.

Record: 20-16-8

Week 14 Ranking: No. 21

Wayne Simmonds has been doing that Wayne Simmonds thing over the past 14 days, with three goals, two assists and 12 penalty minutes. Nice.

Record: 20-16-9

Week 14 Ranking: No. 17

In the past 14 days, Ondrej Kase has three goals and two assists. He is owned in about 3 percent of leagues despite that sweet left- and right-wing eligibility.

Record: 18-19-7

Week 14 Ranking: No. 26

Andreas Athanasiou is streaky, which is why he's only owned in 9 percent of leagues with center- and left-wing eligibility. But he also has two goals and four assists in the past 14 days.

Record: 20-17-8

Week 14 Ranking: No. 20

Owners with Sebastian Aho on their teams are hoping he makes a quick recovery, after nine goals and five assists in the past 30 days.

Record: 18-21-6

Week 14 Ranking: No. 27

Alex Galchenyuk had four goals and four assists with eight penalty minutes over the past 30 days. Yeah, the minus-7 stinks, but that center/left-wing eligibility doesn't.

Record: 20-23-3

Week 14 Ranking: No. 28

Noted offensive juggernaut Darnell Nurse had four goals in the past 14 games. He has six for the season.

Record: 18-19-6

Week 14 Ranking: No. 25

Vincent Trocheck may not have the profile that Aleksander Barkov or Jonathan Huberdeau do, but he had four goals and four assists in the past 30 days. His 43 shots were second on the team.

Record: 18-21-6

Week 14 Ranking: No. 24

Alexander Edler? Five points in his past five games with a team-best 19 shots on goal, in case you need a defenseman.

Record: 15-18-9

Week 14 Ranking: No. 29

Mark Stone is owned in 89 percent of leagues and had three goals and five assists in his past four games.

Record: 11-24-9

Week 14 Ranking: No. 31

Rasmus Ristolainen has three assists in his past five games, but has 19 penalty minutes -- as everyone who knows him is probably aware.

Record: 10-28-8

Week 14 Ranking: No. 30

OK, Antti Raanta only has one win in five games. But the rest of it -- a .929 save percentage and facing 112 shots -- is OK if you're in need for a goalie.