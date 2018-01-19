New York Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk is set for surgery to repair a torn meniscus, the team announced Friday. He has been ruled out indefinitely.

Shattenkirk said the injury has been lingering since the beginning of October. He anticipates the surgery won't sideline him for the rest of the Rangers' 36 remaining games and looks forward to playing more to his standards. Shattenkirk has posted five goals and 18 assists this season and is on pace for the lowest points per game average of his career (0.50).

"What I was putting out on the ice ... I wasn't giving the guys on my team the best I had, and that almost makes you feel even worse," Shattenkirk said Friday. "I think this is the first step to get back to where I am and come back and have a meaningful impact on this team down the stretch."

Shattenkirk, 28, is in his first season in New York after signing a four-year, $26.6 million contract during the offseason. Saturday's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche will be his first missed game of the season.

The Rangers also announced that they had recalled defenseman Anthony DeAngelo and forward Daniel Catenacci while assigning forward Lias Andersson to AHL Hartford.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski contributed to this report.