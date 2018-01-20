The Edmonton Oilers will be without leading scorer Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for five to six weeks after the center suffered cracked ribs in the team's 3-2 victory last weekend against Vegas.

The Oilers haven't played since Saturday. Coach Todd McLellan updated Nugent-Hopkins' status Friday.

"The initial indications were he'd be OK, then he came home and he saw some doctors and had some tests, and he's going to be out five to six weeks," McLellan said.

"You can make an argument who our key go-to guy has been this year, obviously Connor [McDavid is] having a pretty good year individually, and some others, but I would throw Nuge right up there. He's been trustworthy in every situation, given us valuable minutes, improved his game.

"He means a lot to our team."

Nugent-Hopkins has 16 goals and 15 assists this season, his seventh in Edmonton (20-23-3).