The Edmonton Oilers have hired Hall of Famer Paul Coffey to serve as their skills development coach, the team announced Sunday.

Coffey played for nine teams, including the Oilers, over 21 NHL seasons. The four-time Stanley Cup winner earned three titles with Edmonton in 1983-84, 1984-85 and 1986-87.

Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004, Coffey was recognized last season as one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players. He ranks second all time among defensemen in goals, assists and points -- trailing only Ray Bourque.

Despite having one of the best players in the league in Connor McDavid, the Oilers are having a disappointing season. A preseason favorite to make it to the Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton is 10 points behind the final wild-card spot in the West.