Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy underwent a heart procedure to treat an abnormal rhythm and will be in recovery for two weeks.

The 20-year-old complained of heart palpitations after a Nov. 26 game and was diagnosed with a supraventricular tachycardia. The team said in a release that the condition was not dangerous, but it does cause significant symptoms. McAvoy had been cleared to play but was monitored closely.

McAvoy finally decided to be treated and underwent an ablation at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he will stay overnight. During the procedure, scar tissue is created inside the heart at the place where the irregular heartbeat is originating.

McAvoy was taken by the Bruins in the first round of the 2016 draft and made his NHL debut in last season's playoffs. This year he has five goals, 20 assists and is a plus-18 in 45 games. He has played a big role in the Bruins' surprise season. Thought to be a rebuilding team, Boston has the second-most points in the Eastern Conference.