Goalie Matt Murray returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins after the death of his father, but he was still choked up.

"I guess I just want to say big thanks, first of all, to Pittsburgh," Murray said. "The team did a lot for me, helping me get back home and stuff like that. Just want to get that out of the way. Thanks to my teammates for uh ... "

The 23-year-old Murray, whose eyes were already red, then put his head down in a towel and a Penguins' media relations person cut the interview short.

Murray participated in his first practice Monday since leaving the team last Wednesday to go home to Thunder Bay, Ontario, because of the death of his father.

He did say that he was glad to be back on the ice.

"Felt really good today to just get out there and have some fun," he said. "It meant a lot to me."

Coach Mike Sullivan did not say when Murray would return to game action. The Penguins host the Hurricanes Tuesday.

Murray is 15-12-1 in 31 games this season with a .903 save percentage and 2.93 goals-against average. He has won Stanley Cups in his first two seasons in the league.

Tristan Jarry, 22, has taken over in Murray's absence. The two have become close.

"It's one of those things where you get closer and closer over time," he said. "I think we've built a great friendship together."