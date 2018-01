New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall will miss at least two games because of a left hand injury.

Hall, who is riding a seven-game points streak, will not play in Monday's home game against the Red Wings or Tuesday's game at Boston.

"We will re-evaluate where he is on Wednesday," Devils coach John Hynes said. "He has a hand issue, not a long-term concern, but in the next 48 hours he is not going to play."

Hall leads the team with 17 goals and 48 points.