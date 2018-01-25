If you want an autograph from a Golden Knights player, you'd better be a kid.

The team adopted a new policy restricting anyone over age 14 from asking for an autograph after practice, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Golden Knights also banned loitering in the parking lot near the team's practice facility.

If you're a Golden Knights hockey fan and over the age of 14, you're going to have a hard time getting an autograph at team practices thanks to a new policy put in place by the team. Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL expansion team is drawing huge crowds at its open practices, largely due to its surprising start. The Golden Knights are 32-11-4 with one game remaining until the All-Star break, the best record in the Western Conference.

"What I saw, honestly, I saw adults at times pushing kids out of the way, and that's just not how we're wired," team president Kerry Bubolz told the Review-Journal. "On the exterior of the building we had to change that process, too. Guys were stopping, as they always do, and it was creating a safety hazard. We saw kids running into the street and we just couldn't have an incident like that take place so we had to change that process as well."

Professional autograph seekers have become a problem across all sports. Last February, golfer Jordan Spieth lambasted the practice, telling reporters: "If you ask anybody universally, it's frustrating and they frustrate us."