Canucks forward Brock Boeser goes top shelf to break a 2-2 tie and help Pacific knock off Central in a 5-2 win. (0:25)

TAMPA -- All-Star weekend turned out to be pretty lucrative for Canucks rookie Brock Boeser.

The 20-year-old was named All-Star Game MVP, triggering a $212,500 entry-level bonus. Boeser previously made $212,500 for making the All-Star team. He also cashed in for $100,000 for being part of the Pacific Division's winning team, plus $25,000 for winning the shooting accuracy contest in the skills competition, plus the $10,000 that all All-Stars receive for the weekend. Oh, and the MVP won a car.

"I would have never dreamt of this at any time in my life," the Minnesota native said. Boeser is averaging $925,000 per year on his entry-level contract.

Boeser scored a goal in each of the Pacific Division's matching 5-2 wins over the Central and Atlantic teams and added an assist against the Atlantic as well.

Boeser is not sure what he will do with the car yet. "I might give it to my sister or something," he said.

The 23rd pick of the 2015 NHL Draft leads all rookies this season with 24 goals and is second to Islanders rookie Mat Barzal with 43 points.

Boeser said he had some nerves for the weekend, including "some sweat on his palms" before the skills competition on Saturday. He walked out on Sunday with a big smile -- and some extra cash.