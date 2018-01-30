        <
          Jets' Jacob Trouba out 6-8 weeks after in-game injury

          8:16 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a lower-body injury, Jets coach Paul Maurice said Monday.

          Trouba, 23, has emerged as a key player this season for the Jets, who sit atop the Central Division with a 29-13-8 record. In 50 games, Trouba has three goals, 20 points and a plus-six rating. He is also second on the team in ice time, averaging 22:09 per game. In five NHL seasons, all with the Jets, he has 125 points (34 goals, 91 assists).

          Maurice said Trouba was injured near the end of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

          "If we have an area of depth, it's right defense," Maurice said. "That's the one place where if we have a guy go down we have players who want the minutes and can handle the minutes."

          The Jets are also without defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, who is out with an upper-body injury sustained when he was hit by San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl on Jan. 23.

          Winnipeg had already lost center Mark Scheifele, who went down with an upper-body injury Dec. 27 and was expected to be out six to eight weeks.

