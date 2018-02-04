Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg was suspended three games Sunday by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for interference on the New York Rangers' Jimmy Vesey on Saturday.

Vesey was hit in the head by Forsberg near the Rangers' goal in the second period and left the game, which the Predators won 5-2.

Forsberg will miss road games this week against the New York Islanders on Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Forsberg is second on the Predators with 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) this season.