Which long-suffering fan base is most deserving of a Stanley Cup this spring?

Greg Wyshynski, senior writer: With due respect to the Toronto Maple Leafs, who will be treated like the Chicago Cubs of hockey when Great American Auston Matthews delivers a Stanley Cup to that fine Canadian city, the answer here is the Washington Capitals.

That was all before the Capitals drafted Alex Ovechkin and the Rock The Red era began, which ushered in a unique kind of pain for this franchise and its fans: championship-caliber teams that were constantly finding new and inventive ways to fall short of them. The Capitals have made the playoffs in nine of the past 10 seasons. They've been eliminated in a seven-game series in seven of those postseasons. Three times by the New York Rangers. Three times by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Once by a No. 8-seeded Montreal Canadiens team that finished 33 points behind them in the standings.

Since the Capitals entered the NHL in 1974, they've played in a championship round three times: the conference final in 1990, when they were swept by the Boston Bruins, and in winning the conference in 1998 against the Buffalo Sabres before being swept in the Stanley Cup Final by the Detroit Red Wings. In the process, they've seen every conference and geographic rival lap them -- heck, even the Philadelphia Flyers at least have two Cups to their name, although they were won during the Ford Administration.

If the Capitals won the Stanley Cup this season, it would come after many of us assumed their window to win had closed. Even their general manager admitted that 2017 was their "all-in" campaign. It would finally give championship ease to the Washington fans, both the long-suffering ones and the ones who jumped on the bandwagon and landed on a pitchfork in the past decade. Best of all, it would give Ovechkin a ring, and put to rest most of the counterarguments against his hockey god status that rely on the shortcomings of his teams.