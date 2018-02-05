Pittsburgh Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, coach Mike Sullivan announced Monday.

"We're going to miss Hornqvist's energy. This game is rooted in emotion and passion. Hornqvist epitomizes that. We need to bring that up in order to be successful," Sullivan said, according to the team's official Twitter account.

Hornqvist left in the third period of the Penguins' 7-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Friday night when he was hit by defenseman Brooks Orpik.

He missed the Penguins' 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

Hornqvist is fourth on the Penguins with 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) this season.