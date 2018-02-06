Toronto Maple Leafs starting goaltender Frederik Andersen left Monday night's 7-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period after taking a skate to the head from Ducks forward Corey Perry.

Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said after the game that Andersen was fine.

"I was just talking to him. He seems good."

Curtis McElhinney took over in goal for the Maple Leafs.

Perry hit Andersen while trying to avoid Toronto defenseman Ron Hainsey in the crease. Perry jumped over Hainsey and his skate clipped Andersen in the head.

Andersen has started 44 games for the Maple Leafs this season and is 25-15-4 with a .921 save percentage and 2.62 goals-against average.