2018 NHL draft: Picks for all 31 teams

As a service to hockey fans the world over, ESPN.com will run an updated list of draft picks by team leading up to the 2018 NHL draft.

Last update: Feb. 6

Team Rd.

1 Rd.

2 Rd.

3 Rd.

4 Rd.

5 Rd.

6 Rd.

7 ANA

ARI BOS BUF

CGY

CAR

CHI

COL

CBJ DAL

DET





EDM FLA LA



MIN





MTL



NSH NJ

NYI



NYR OTT

PHI





PIT

SJ STL TB

TOR



VAN VGS



WSH

WPG



Conditional picks still in play:

Round 1

The Ottawa Senators' first-round pick will be sent to the Colorado Avalanche if it is outside the top 10 selections, as a result of the trade that sent Matt Duchene to Ottawa in exchange for Kyle Turris, Shane Bowers, Andrew Hammond, a third-round pick in 2019 and this pick. If Ottawa's pick is within the top 10 selections, their 2019 first-round pick will go to Colorado.

The St. Louis Blues' first-round pick will go to the Philadelphia Flyers if it is outside the top 10 selections, as a result of the trade that sent Brayden Schenn to St. Louis for Jori Lehtera, Washington's first-round pick in 2017 and this pick. If St. Louis' pick is within the top 10 selections, the 2018 first-round pick will go to Philadelphia.

Round 4

The Los Angeles Kings' fourth-round pick will go to the Colorado Avalanche if Jarome Iginla signs to play for Los Angeles during the 2017-18 season, as a result of the trade that sent Iginla to Los Angeles in exchange for this pick. If he does not sign with Los Angeles, no pick will be exchanged.

The Edmonton Oilers' fourth-round pick will go to the Montreal Canadiens if Al Montoya plays in seven or more games for the Oilers during the 2017-18 season, as a result of the trade that sent Montoya to Edmonton in exchange for this pick. If he plays in six or fewer games, Edmonton's fifth-round pick will go to Montreal.

The Los Angeles Kings' fourth-round pick will go to the Montreal Canadiens if Los Angeles qualifies for the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, as a result of the trade that sent Torrey Mitchell to Los Angeles in exchange for this pick. If the Kings do not qualify for the playoffs, Los Angeles' fifth-round pick will go to Montreal.

The Detroit Red Wings' seventh-round pick will go to the Calgary Flames if Tom McCollum plays at least 20 minutes in 15 regular-season games in the 2017-18 season, as a result of the trade that sent McCollum to Detroit in exchange for this pick.