ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin will miss three to four weeks while recovering from a broken left hand.

The Wild announced that Brodin had surgery on Wednesday. He is one of the top four blueliners and by far the team's leader with a plus-19 rating.

Brodin was hurt in the second period at St. Louis on Tuesday night. The Wild beat the Blues 6-2 in a third straight game with their entire lineup available, following a number of injuries to their forwards that had been scattered throughout the season. Now Brodin will be out of action until March, with the Wild right on the cusp of the playoff cut in a crowded Western Conference race.

The Wild are 18-4-4 at home this season. They will begin a five-game homestand Thursday against the NHL-worst Arizona Coyotes.