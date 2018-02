The Chicago Blackhawks on Friday recalled Carl Dahlstrom, who is having a career-best season with AHL Rockford, to replace defenseman Jan Rutta, who was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

The 23-year-old Dahlstrom, a second-round selection in 2013, has a career-high 23 points in 47 games for Rockford this season and was named to the AHL All-Star Classic.

Rutta, whose move to IR was retroactive to Feb. 6, has 17 points in 41 games for the Blackhawks this season.