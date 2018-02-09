RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have sent forwards Marcus Kruger and Josh Jooris to their AHL affiliate in Charlotte.

The team announced the moves Friday after both players cleared waivers.

Both of them were acquired this offseason, with Kruger coming in from Vegas following the expansion draft and Jooris signing a one-year contract July 1 after playing with Arizona and the New York Rangers last season.

Kruger has a goal and five assists in 48 games this season but was a healthy scratch in Carolina's last game Tuesday night. Jooris has three goals and three assists, but has been a healthy scratch in each of the last eight games and in 24 overall.