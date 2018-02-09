The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service charged former NHL player Dave "Tiger" Williams with sexual assault on Wednesday.

According to the NIS, the charges are related to reported incidents during a Canadian Armed Forces flight to Latvia in December for a "sanctioned morale visit" to armed forces personnel overseas. Williams, 64, faces one count of sexual assault and one count of assault against a passenger on that flight.

The Canadian Forces NIS has jurisdiction over incidents that occur on Canadian military bases and during deployment.

Dave "Tiger" Williams, seen here with the Vancouver Canucks in the early 1980s, played 962 games during his career and is the NHL's all-time leader in penalty minutes. Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images

"Every allegation of sexual assault is taken seriously by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service. In all cases, no matter who the accused is, we strive to restore the dignity of victims by fully investigating their complaints, gathering evidence, reconstructing events, and if warranted, laying appropriate charges," Lt. Col. Kevin Cadman, Commanding Officer for the Canadian Forces NIS, said in a statement.

The charges against Williams will now be brought forward by the Crown Attorney in Ottawa at a later date.

Williams was a popular player for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings during his 962-game NHL career from 1974-1988. He also played for the Detroit Red Wings and Hartford Whalers. One of the NHL's best-known enforcers, Williams is the all-time leader in penalty minutes with 3,966.

Williams has been active on the NHL Alumni Benefit Tour through the years, including a Special Olympics fundraiser held in Milton, Ontario, in January.