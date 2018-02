New York Rangers backup goaltender Ondrej Pavelec will miss two to three weeks with a sprained MCL, the team announced Sunday.

Pavelec was injured in the first period of the Rangers' 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday night.

Pavelec, 30, is 4-7-1 with a 3.01 goals-against average in 16 games (10 starts) this season.