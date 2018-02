NEW YORK -- Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown was suspended for one game without pay Sunday for kneeing Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

Brown was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing in the second period of the Kings' 4-3 loss Saturday night at Tampa Bay. Sergachev returned to the game in the third period.

The suspension will cost Brown $31,586.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.