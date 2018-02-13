The Philadelphia Flyers will have to continue their playoff push without goalie Brian Elliott, who will miss five to six weeks after having surgery.

"Brian Elliott had successful core muscle surgery this morning," general manager Ron Hextall said Tuesday.

The 32-year-old was injured Saturday against the Coyotes. He played through regulation and overtime and even faced two skaters in the shootout before leaving.

The Flyers are a surprising third in the Metropolitan Division, and sixth in the Eastern Conference despite a 10-game losing streak earlier in the season. Since that streak ended, Elliott is 15-5-1 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

In 41 games this season, Elliott has posted a 21-11-7 mark with a 2.72 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

The Flyers now turn to Michal Neuvirth in net. The 29-year-old is 14-7-7 with a 2.50 GAA and .917 save percentage. The team also called up Alex Lyon from the AHL.

Hextall was noncommittal as to whether he would pursue a replacement for Elliott before the Feb. 26 trade deadline.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.