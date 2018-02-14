The Los Angeles Kings have acquired veteran defenseman Dion Phaneuf in a four-player trade Tuesday night with the Ottawa Senators.

The Kings also get forward Nate Thompson in the deal, with veteran winger Marian Gaborik and center Nick Shore moving back to the Senators.

"Dion brings to our club a great deal of experience and leadership," Rob Blake, the Kings' vice president and general manager, said in announcing the deal. "He also plays with a physical edge, which complements our lineup well."

The Senators reportedly will pay 25 percent of Phaneuf's remaining salary, which comes with a cap hit of $7 million annually through 2020-21, according to multiple reports. His contract includes a modified no-trade clause, so Phaneuf apparently had no issues heading to L.A.

Phaneuf, 32, is in his 13th season and has three goals and 16 points this season. He is a three-time All-Star, with his last appearance coming in 2011-12 with Toronto.

He was pulled from Tuesday night's game against the Penguins in the second period, an indication that something was about to happen with him on the trade front.

Gaborik, 35, is another veteran whose best years are behind him, with the last of his three All-Star selections coming in 2011-12. He has 403 career goals, but just seven this year in 29 games. He earns $4.875 million a year through 2020-21.

Thompson, 33, has just 52 goals in 593 career games. Shore, 26, has a 4-11--15 line in his fourth NHL season.