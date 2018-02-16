Marriage proposals at sporting events are commonplace. We see someone get on bended knee on the video screen during a timeout to ask their beloved partner for their hand in matrimony. Everyone cheers. Occasionally, there are mascots involved.

But at the Vegas Golden Knights' home game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, we might have seen a sports first: Steven Poscente proposed to his girlfriend, Cari, in the first period. They were married, inside the arena, before the third period.

Cheers to the happy couple 🥂 pic.twitter.com/uiGG0wrhn2 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 16, 2018

With just over 12 minutes left in the first period, cameras surrounded the couple as they played a "Name That Tune" game during a stoppage of play. The third song was Bruno Mars' "Marry You," and it was at that moment Poscente dropped to one knee and made his proposal.

Cari said yes.

"Are you sure the answer is yes?" asked Big D, the Knights' in-arena host.

"Yes!" she responded.

"Because we're going to have a wedding a little later in this game. We've got the dress ... we've got everything. You're getting married. Tonight," he said.

As the couple prepared for the big moment, the Golden Knights held a fan vote for what the song for their first dance would be. The candidates: "Sweet Golden Knights," a.k.a. "Sweet Caroline" except they sing "Golden Knights instead; Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On"; and Elvis Presley's "I Can't Help Falling In Love With You."

During the second intermission, the ceremony began at "The Fortress," a large structure inside the arena where a drum corps usually plays. The officiant? An Elvis Presley impersonator from the Elvis Chapel in Vegas. Poscente wore a tux with a Golden Knights logo on the back. And because even a wedding at a hockey game needs some added entertainment, Cari accidentally dropped his ring during the ceremony, to the amusement of all.

They made it through the ceremony, and their first dance was to that Elvis tune. The team then presented to the newlyweds "Mr. and Mrs." Golden Knights jerseys.

Just another night at the rink in Vegas.