CALGARY, Alberta -- Mikael Backlund signed a six-year, $32.1 million deal to stay with the Calgary Flames on Friday, deciding against testing free agency this summer.

The 28-year-old center had a breakout performance last season with 22 goals and 31 assists in 81 games that put him in the conversation for the Selke Trophy. This year he has 10 goals and 34 points through 58 games.

Backlund, selected 24th overall in the 2007 draft by Calgary out of Sweden, was in the final year of a three-year deal paying him $3.575 million annually.

He has 104 goals and 158 assists in 519 career games with the Flames.