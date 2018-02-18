New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood was suspended for two games Sunday by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for boarding the Tampa Bay Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov on Saturday night.

Wood was given a two-minute boarding penalty on the play in which he launched himself into Namestnikov, sending the center's head into the glass, in the second period of the Devils' 4-3 victory. He also got a two-minute roughing minor when he bloodied Lightning defenseman Andrej Sustr, who came to the aid of his teammate. Sustr also received a two-minute roughing penalty.

Both Namestnikov and Sustr remained in the game.

Wood scored what eventually was the game-winning goal when he scored at the 1:24 mark of the third period to put New Jersey up 4-2.

The goal was his 16th this season. He also has 10 assists in 57 games.