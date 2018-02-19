Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno will be sidelined for one to two weeks after suffering a lower-body injury Sunday.

Foligno didn't play for most of the third period after suffering the injury in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The veteran forward has 13 goals and 13 assists in 59 games this season and leads the team with 46 penalty minutes.

He was recognized for his leadership in 2016-2017 when he became the first player to win the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and Mark Messier Leadership Award in the same season.