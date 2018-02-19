The Colorado Avalanche will be without two defensemen, as the team has ruled out Erik Johnson and Anton Lindholm indefinitely with undisclosed injuries.

Both players were hurt during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Lindholm left the game late in the second period after crashing into the boards, and Johnson left early in the third.

"The couple injuries in the back end could hurt us more than just the loss today," coach Jared Bednar said after Sunday's game.

Johnson has tallied seven goals and 15 assists in 56 games in 2017-18, while Lindholm has three assists in 43 games.

The Avalanche next play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Entering Monday, Colorado sits three points behind the Minnesota Wild for the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference.