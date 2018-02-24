The New York Islanders have traded for Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brandon Davidson, the teams announced Saturday.

Edmonton will receive a third-round pick in the 2019 draft in return for the 26-year-old Davidson.

Davidson, who has three goals and two assists in 36 games this season, told reporters Saturday that he will miss Oilers fans and Edmonton but is looking forward to his opportunity with the Islanders.

He began the season with the Montreal Canadiens before being waived in December and claimed by the Oilers.