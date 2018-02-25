        <
        >

          Hurricanes' Jordan Staal away from team after infant daughter's death

          12:37 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Carolina Hurricanes co-captain Jordan Staal is away from the team after the death of his infant daughter.

          The Hurricanes released a statement Sunday announcing the news. A team spokesman said that Hannah Staal died Saturday

          "The thoughts and prayers of the entire Hurricanes organization are with Jordan and Heather Staal on the loss of their infant daughter, Hannah. We ask that you please respect their family's privacy at this time," the statement said.

          Staal, 29, has missed Carolina's past two games -- on Friday against Pittsburgh and Saturday against Detroit -- because of family and personal reasons. The Hurricanes have not announced how long Staal will be away from the team.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.