Carolina Hurricanes co-captain Jordan Staal is away from the team after the death of his infant daughter.

The Hurricanes released a statement Sunday announcing the news. A team spokesman said that Hannah Staal died Saturday

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Hurricanes organization are with Jordan and Heather Staal on the loss of their infant daughter, Hannah. We ask that you please respect their family's privacy at this time," the statement said.

Staal, 29, has missed Carolina's past two games -- on Friday against Pittsburgh and Saturday against Detroit -- because of family and personal reasons. The Hurricanes have not announced how long Staal will be away from the team.