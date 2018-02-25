The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired veteran center Tomas Plekanec and forward prospect Kyle Baun from the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Rinat Valiev, forward Kerby Rychel and Toronto's second-round draft pick in 2018.

Plekanec is a 14-year NHL veteran -- all of his seasons with the Canadiens -- who has appeared in 981 regular-season games, with 232 goals and 373 assists. In 87 playoff games, he has 16 goals and 33 assists.

His value comes as a defensive center who could bolster a secondary line and contribute on the penalty kill.

Plekanec, 35, has six goals and 18 assists in 60 games this season. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Baun, 25, played in 54 games in the American Hockey League this season, with four goals and 12 assists.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.