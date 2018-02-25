Brian Gionta, who was Team USA's captain at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Boston Bruins worth $700,000 on Sunday.

Gionta, 39, played in all five of the U.S. team's games in South Korea as the Americans advanced to the quarterfinals before being eliminated by the Czech Republic.

He played for the Buffalo Sabres last season, finishing with 15 goals and 20 assists in 82 games.

A two-time All-Star, the forward has 289 goals and 299 assists in 1,006 games over 15 seasons with the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens and Sabres.

He played with Bruins assistant Jay Pandolfo on the Devils team that won the Stanley Cup in 2002-03.

Gionta played collegiately at Boston College and is the Eagles' all-time leading scorer with 123 goals in 164 games.