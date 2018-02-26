NHL trade deadline: Latest news, rumblings and reports

Greg Wyshynski and Emily Kaplan break down the trades for Paul Stastny and Ryan Hartman. Video by Emily Kaplan (3:53)

The 2018 NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET on Monday. Our team of reporters are keeping track of talks between clubs -- from deals to no-deals -- throughout the day.

Feb. 26 updates

12:16 p.m. ET: The Winnipeg Jets have acquired Paul Stastny from the St. Louis Blues. St. Louis gets a 2018 first-round pick, a 2020 fourth-round pick and prospect Erik Foley.

Hey @StLouisBlues fans, you got Erik Foley (of Providence College) in that @PaulyWalnuts26 trade with @NHLJets. He's a Bull in a China shop. Takes it to net and can't be stopped. Can score from outside tops of circles with release. Great hands. pic.twitter.com/ONR8CXfWxU — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) February 26, 2018

12:02 p.m. ET: The Nashville Predators have acquired RW Ryan Hartman and a 2018 fifth-round pick from the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago gets a 2018 first-round pick, a 2018 fourth-round pick and F Victor Ejdsell.

The #Blackhawks have done a ton of line shuffling this year, but Ryan Hartman's points per 60 min rate at 5-on-5 is 1.95, actually higher than Jonathan Toews (1.86) this season. (per @VinMasi) — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 26, 2018

9:32 a.m. ET: The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired defenseman Ian Cole from the Ottawa Senators. The Senators get center Nick Moutrey and a 2020 third-round pick.

Man, the Senators are really in money-saving mode. They didn't even have Ian Cole fly to Ottawa after he was traded. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 26, 2018

From the last 10 seasons, my All-NHL Trade Deadline Team: LW Ilya Kovalchuk (Thrashers to Devils, 2010); C Jeff Carter (Blue Jackets to Kings, 2012); RW Marian Hossa (Thrashers to Penguins, 2008); D Brian Campbell (Sabres to Sharks, 2008); D Jay Bouwmeester (Flames to Blues, 2013); G Roberto Luongo (Canucks to Panthers, 2014). Thought about Kevin Shattenkirk on defense, Marty St. Louis at wing, Filip Forsberg at center and Ben Bishop at goalie. But these are my guys. Greg Wyshynski, ESPN

The Columbus Blue Jackets are going to be active for a forward today. According to Mark Lazerus of the Sun-Times, they offered a third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks to reacquire center Artem Anisimov, but were denied. The Hawks approached the 29-year-old center to waive his no-move clause. He makes $4.55 million through 2021, but expect a move this summer as his NMC becomes a no-trade clause on July 1. Greg Wyshynski, ESPN

Feb. 25 updates

9:32 a.m. ET: The Boston Bruins have acquired LW Rick Nash from the New York Rangers. New York gets a 2018 first-round pick, C Ryan Spooner, LW Matt Beleskey, D Ryan Lindgren and a 2019 seventh-round pick.

"When they first asked me [for my list], I wasn't going to hold them hostage or anything like that. But I wanted to go to a place that wanted me and that had a great chance to win, and I think Boston fits those two things perfectly." – Rick Nash on his trade to the Boston Bruins, whom he said were atop the trade list he handed the NY Rangers. He was in the lineup for the Bruins on Sunday against Buffalo, on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci. Greg Wyshynski, ESPN

If the playoffs started today, the St. Louis Blues wouldn't be in them. They're one point out of the wild card and losers of six straight games, including Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Nashville Predators, the second straight game in which they failed to score a goal. Goalie Jake Allen, who was mocked by Blues fans in a loss on Friday, is now 2-13-0 in his last 15 starts. The Blues are averaging 1.16 goals per game in their last seven. Trade deadline panic time? The Blues have been mentioned as a possible destination for both Edmonton's Patrick Maroon and Montreal star Max Pacioretty, whom Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported "wanted out." Greg Wyshynski, ESPN

Feb. 23 updates

5:54 p.m. ET: The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired center Derick Brassard from Ottawa in a three-team deal that sent defenseman Ian Cole to Ottawa and forward Ryan Reaves to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Brassard trade ... just another reason Jim Rutherford is a Top Tier general managers. (If you haven't seen our NHL GM rankings, get'em here) https://t.co/qkX2NVVILl — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 23, 2018

Derrick Brassard is signed through next year, hence the first round pick. He is a pretty good playoff performer, essentially a 20 goal scorer. #penguins going for threepeat. Even @steelers haven't done that. pic.twitter.com/IZb2OnD6qQ — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) February 23, 2018

Feb. 22 updates

3:02 p.m. ET: The New York Rangers have traded leading scorer Michael Grabner to the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey shipped defenseman prospect Yegor Rykov and a second-round pick in this year's draft to New York.

