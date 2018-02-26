NHL trade deadline: The trades, the grades and what's next

The 2018 NHL trade deadline featured a number of high-profile deals -- and some surprising non-moves. Our team of reporters kept track of what went down between clubs throughout the day.

Feb. 26 updates

Official numbers on NHL trade Deadline Day:



Clubs made 18 trades involving 37 players today prior to the 3 ET deadline.



In the 5 seasons prior to this one, an average of 20 trades, involving 36 players, were made on Deadline Day. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 27, 2018

The trade deadline has passed and a few notable players were not moved. Erik Karlsson stays with the Senators (for now) but don't be surprised if he's traded at some point this summer. Mike Hoffman and Zack Smith also stay in Ottawa. The Red Wings couldn't find a partner for Mike Green, one of the best defenseman available. He'll likely walk in free agency. Jack Johnson stays in Columbus, even after the Blue Jackets acquired Ian Cole. and then there's Montreal. Alex Galchenyuk is still a Canadien after receiving a lot of interest, and the Habs also keep captain Max Pacioretty around. Like Karlsson, the Pacioretty situation is one to monitor - especially if trade rumors have soured the relationship between the player and the team. Emily Kaplan, ESPN

2:59 p.m. ET: The New Jersey Devils have acquired forward Patrick Maroon from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 2018 third-round draft pick and prospect J.D. Dudek.

2:59 p.m. ET: The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Vladislav Namestnikov, forward Brett Howden, defenseman Libor Hajek, a 2018 first-round pick and a conditional second-round pick.

That's a pretty solid haul for NYR. TB has a deeeep prospect pool. I like Hajek and Howden a lot (a lot, a lot), but it doesn't empty the cupboard for what they got. Fascinating deal. https://t.co/sHe5ekEyT9 — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) February 26, 2018

2:59 p.m. ET: The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired forward Tomas Tatar from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2018 first-round pick, a 2019 second-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick.

play 1:51 Tatar bolsters Golden Knights' depth The TSN TradeCentre crew breaks down Vegas' addition of forward Tomas Tatar from the Red Wings.

Erik Karlsson is staying in Ottawa. For now. The Senators were deep into talks with the Vegas Golden Knights on Karlsson but no deal was made before the deadline. So this drama extends into the summer, where the field could open up beyond the deadline suitors. Greg Wyshynski, ESPN

2:48 p.m. ET: The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired Thomas Vanek from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Tyler Motte and Jussi Jokinen.

This Thomas Vanek trade involves two of the most well-traveled forwards in recent NHL history. The Blue Jackets will be Vanek's 8th team since the start of the 2013-14 season: Sabres, Islanders, Canadiens, Wild, Red Wings, Panthers, Canucks and now the Blue Jackets. Jussi Jokinen, meanwhile, has played for Pittsburgh, Florida, Edmonton, Los Angeles, Columbus and now Vancouver in that span. Greg Wyshynski, ESPN

2:10 p.m. ET: The San Jose Sharks have acquired pending unrestricted free agent Evander Kane from the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres will receive a conditional first-round pick in 2019, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2020 and center Danny O'Regan.

play 1:46 Kane expected to be a good fit in San Jose The TSN TradeCentre crew breaks down what the Sharks get in acquiring Evander Kane from the Sabres.

1:48 p.m. ET: Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Brendan Leipsic from Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for defenseman Philip Holm.

12:15 p.m. ET: The Winnipeg Jets have acquired Paul Stastny from the St. Louis Blues. St. Louis gets a 2018 first-round pick, a 2020 fourth-round pick and prospect Erik Foley.

play 1:47 Stastny excited to join 'juggernaut' in Winnipeg Paul Stastny joins "TradeCentre" to discuss being traded from the Blues to the Winnipeg Jets.

Hey @StLouisBlues fans, you got Erik Foley (of Providence College) in that @PaulyWalnuts26 trade with @NHLJets. He's a Bull in a China shop. Takes it to net and can't be stopped. Can score from outside tops of circles with release. Great hands. pic.twitter.com/ONR8CXfWxU — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) February 26, 2018

12:02 p.m. ET: The Nashville Predators have acquired RW Ryan Hartman and a 2018 fifth-round pick from the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago gets a 2018 first-round pick, a 2018 fourth-round pick and F Victor Ejdsell.

The #Blackhawks have done a ton of line shuffling this year, but Ryan Hartman's points per 60 min rate at 5-on-5 is 1.95, actually higher than Jonathan Toews (1.86) this season. (per @VinMasi) — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 26, 2018

play 5:34 Happy Erik Karlsson Trade Day (maybe) Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski break down the possible destinations for the Ottawa Senators star.

9:32 a.m. ET: The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired defenseman Ian Cole from the Ottawa Senators. The Senators get center Nick Moutrey and a 2020 third-round pick.

Man, the Senators are really in money-saving mode. They didn't even have Ian Cole fly to Ottawa after he was traded. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 26, 2018

From the last 10 seasons, my All-NHL Trade Deadline Team: LW Ilya Kovalchuk (Thrashers to Devils, 2010); C Jeff Carter (Blue Jackets to Kings, 2012); RW Marian Hossa (Thrashers to Penguins, 2008); D Brian Campbell (Sabres to Sharks, 2008); D Jay Bouwmeester (Flames to Blues, 2013); G Roberto Luongo (Canucks to Panthers, 2014). Thought about Kevin Shattenkirk on defense, Marty St. Louis at wing, Filip Forsberg at center and Ben Bishop at goalie. But these are my guys. Greg Wyshynski, ESPN

The Columbus Blue Jackets are going to be active for a forward today. According to Mark Lazerus of the Sun-Times, they offered a third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks to reacquire center Artem Anisimov, but were denied. The Hawks approached the 29-year-old center to waive his no-move clause. He makes $4.55 million through 2021, but expect a move this summer as his NMC becomes a no-trade clause on July 1. Greg Wyshynski, ESPN

play 3:04 Who needs to go on deadline day? Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski break down down the six players they want to see moved on the NHL's trade deadline day.

Feb. 25 updates

9:32 a.m. ET: The Boston Bruins have acquired LW Rick Nash from the New York Rangers. New York gets a 2018 first-round pick, C Ryan Spooner, LW Matt Beleskey, D Ryan Lindgren and a 2019 seventh-round pick.

"When they first asked me [for my list], I wasn't going to hold them hostage or anything like that. But I wanted to go to a place that wanted me and that had a great chance to win, and I think Boston fits those two things perfectly." – Rick Nash on his trade to the Boston Bruins, whom he said were atop the trade list he handed the NY Rangers. He was in the lineup for the Bruins on Sunday against Buffalo, on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci. Greg Wyshynski, ESPN

A little sampling of new NY Rangers prospect Ryan Lindgren's skillset. Smart, physical defenseman who takes care of his own zone well. Not a ton of offensive skill but mobile enough. Also, he loves to hit. https://t.co/N9FrVKFWPx — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) February 25, 2018

If the playoffs started today, the St. Louis Blues wouldn't be in them. They're one point out of the wild card and losers of six straight games, including Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Nashville Predators, the second straight game in which they failed to score a goal. Goalie Jake Allen, who was mocked by Blues fans in a loss on Friday, is now 2-13-0 in his last 15 starts. The Blues are averaging 1.16 goals per game in their last seven. Trade deadline panic time? The Blues have been mentioned as a possible destination for both Edmonton's Patrick Maroon and Montreal star Max Pacioretty, whom Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported "wanted out." Greg Wyshynski, ESPN

Feb. 23 updates

5:54 p.m. ET: The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired center Derick Brassard from Ottawa in a three-team deal that sent defenseman Ian Cole to Ottawa and forward Ryan Reaves to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Brassard trade ... just another reason Jim Rutherford is a Top Tier general managers. (If you haven't seen our NHL GM rankings, get'em here) https://t.co/qkX2NVVILl — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 23, 2018

Derrick Brassard is signed through next year, hence the first round pick. He is a pretty good playoff performer, essentially a 20 goal scorer. #penguins going for threepeat. Even @steelers haven't done that. pic.twitter.com/IZb2OnD6qQ — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) February 23, 2018

Feb. 22 updates

3:02 p.m. ET: The New York Rangers have traded leading scorer Michael Grabner to the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey shipped defenseman prospect Yegor Rykov and a second-round pick in this year's draft to New York.

More: Tracker | Trade Grades