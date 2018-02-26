The Senators traded defenseman Ian Cole to the Blue Jackets on Monday.

Ottawa received minor league forward Nick Moutrey and a third-round draft pick in the 2020 draft.

"Ian Cole is a hard-working, competitive defenseman who we know very well having drafted him in St. Louis," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "He is a very good defender and a two-time Stanley Cup champion who can bring a lot of intangibles to our group."

It marks the second trade involving Cole in less than a week; Ottawa acquired the eight-year veteran Friday from Pittsburgh in a three-team trade that also involved Vegas.

"I'm excited by this," Cole told The Athletic. "It's been an interesting few days, but I'm happy -- really happy -- to be heading to Columbus."

Cole, 29, had three goals and 10 assists in 47 games with the Penguins this season.